Ofsted give ‘good’ rating to Asfordby Captains Close Primary School

Asfordby Captains Close Primary School has received high praise in its most recent Ofsted report.

The ruling from the educational standards board was that the school continues to fall into the ‘good’ category.

Ofsted inspector, Mandy Wilding visited the school on November 15 and found it to have “an ambitious vision that develops pupils’ values and attitudes that help them to be successful.”

Pupils’ good behaviour and attitudes have been maintained and built upon. Children feel “safe” and “well supported” by all adults, and are proud of their school.

The inspector was looking for improvement in the teaching of writing and spelling and complimented the school for providing staff with effective training and resources.

A particularly strong aspect of the school was its increased enthusiasm for reading. “Pupils spoke positively about teachers signposting them to interesting books,” the report states. “In all classes, teachers consistently plan opportunities for pupils to read together across the curriculum.”

Ofsted praised head teacher Julia Hancock for leading the school with care and commitment.

Mrs Hancock said: “I am very pleased the progress we have made since our last inspection has been praised highly and the inspector agreed with our own development planning in terms of the key actions going forward.

“We are currently in the process of developing the rigour of approach across our curriculum that we have firmly embedded in core subjects. This has been recognised as being of a high standard. The work we are doing to support various groups of learners within our classes has also been recognised.

“Captains Close has been recognised as a forward- thinking and outward-facing school that leads others, particularly in our work relating to language in collaboration with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and sharing expertise across a range of networks.

“Our vibrant curriculum and approaches to positive behaviours are areas we are incredibly proud of.

“We are also very pleased that the inspector recognised our positive work with parents and our secure safeguarding systems that ensure our most vulnerable children are well provided for.”