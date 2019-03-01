Nine out of 10 Leicestershire children get place at first choice secondary school

Most children in the Melton area will have got a place at their first choice secondary school, according to figures released today (Friday).

Leicestershire County Council has revealed that nine out of 10 young people across the county have secured a spot at their preferred school.

A total of 89.5 per cent have been offered their preferred option, 5.1 per cent their second choice and 1.4 per cent their third.

This year has seen more than 7,350 applications received in Leicestershire - an increase of 0.49 per cent students compared to last year.

A total of 96 per cent have a place at one of their top three choices although there are no individual figures available for Melton’s secondary schools, John Ferneley College and Long Field Academy, or for Bottesford-based Priory Belvoir Academy.

Councillor Ivan Ould, cabinet member for children and families at County Hall, said: “We’re very pleased that nine out of 10 children have secured their first choice of school and our figures are broadly in line with last year.

“These remain encouraging figures, particularly bearing in mind we have more children in the system and parents and children are able to exercise their right to apply for a preferred school place.

“We also recognise that not every student has secured one of their preferred choices. We would encourage parents needing advice to get in touch as soon as possible, to discuss what options may be available to them, including an appeal.”