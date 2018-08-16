MV16 achieved ‘a superb set of A-level results’ this year

Melton Vale Sixth Form College (MV16) head, Kirstie Black, said her students achieved ‘a superb set of A-level results’ this year.

Youngsters are today (Thursday) due to attend the Burton Road college to get their results.

Head of MV16, Melton, Kirstie Black EMN-180815-150441001

And Mrs Black told the Melton Times she was particularly impressed by a number of students who have achieved above and beyond expectations.

She said: “The college has a track record of very few students going through the clearing process and once again this year is no exception.

“Every year we support students to ensure they gain their places at university and believe the foundation of study skills they develop whilst at Melton Vale, allows them to flourish as undergraduates.”

