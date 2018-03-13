Multi-trade students get first taste of a career in construction at Melton housing development

A Midlands based developer that builds modern, contemporary new homes across the region has given youngsters from Melton a taste for the construction industry.

Westleigh Homes invited multi-trade students from Brooskby Melton College (BMC) for an informative site visit at its Melton Fields development.

The group of 11, aged between 16 and 17, and five teachers were given an exclusive tour of the collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes, where they gained an insight into the building process and got the opportunity to meet the experienced on-site team.

Site manager Lee Connors was on hand to give the learners a health and safety induction before personally escorting them around the development, which once complete will provide almost 100 new homes for property-seekers in the area.

During the tour, students learned about the various stages of development that a new homes scheme goes through before launching for homebuyers, and were shown technical documents essential to the design process.

Students were also given the chance to get hands-on with some bricklaying practice under the watchful eye of Year 3 apprentice bricklayer Joshua Doody.

Lisa Morris, new homes manager for Westleigh, said: “We were delighted to welcome students from BMC to take a look around our popular Melton Fields development.

“The visit was intended to give pupils a feel for what it’s like to work on site as well as an understanding of how a housing development is constructed.

“We hope that the students enjoyed the day and that the experience has encouraged them to pursue a career in construction.”

David Kirkby, teacher at BMC, who accompanied the students on the tour, said: “This was an excellent visit that went above and beyond expectations.

“I’d like to thank everyone who made the visit possible, especially those who escorted us around the site and showed us all aspects of a new housing development.

“The visit reinforced all we are trying to teach our students, from the health and safety induction to seeing different aspects of the site, including working outdoors.”

Prices of homes at Melton Fields start from £172,950, £199,950 and £289,950 respectively. To enquire call 0333 006 6012.