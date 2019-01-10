More than 20 drivers caught parking badly near Melton school

More than 20 motorists have already been caught parking dangerously or inconsiderately in a clampdown outside a Melton primary school.

A camera enforcement vehicle has been regularly patrolling streets around Brownlow Primary School since September to collect evidence against those drivers who block others in, or who park on prohibited zig-zag zones.

And so far, 14 motorists have been issued with £70 tickets, and a further eight have received warnings.

Brownlow was one of 32 schools across the county which signed up initially, but they are now joined by Captains Close Primary at Asfordby, Queniborough Primary and Sherard Primary, Melton, in the county council scheme.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “Since the beginning of September, eight warnings have been issued and 14 penalties have been processed to motorists parking illegally on Limes Avenue, Melton Mowbray.

“The trial isn’t about catching and fining motorists – we want people to stop parking inconsiderately near schools as it endangers the lives of pedestrians and causes a great deal of concern for schools and parents.”

Councillor Pain said the scheme would expand with more schools, adding: “We work closely with schools and colleges to improve issues around on-street parking as well as pedestrian and pupil safety and would encourage more schools to register their interest in the scheme.”