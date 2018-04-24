Melton Year 6 pupils at Swallowdale School pitch in to move bus project along

Children at a Melton school are one step closer in their quest to transform a bus into a comfy new reading space.

Willing volunteers in Year 6 at Swallowdale Primary School joined members of the school’s PTA group - Friends of Swallowdale - to clean the bus in the sunshine on Friday afternoon.

In January the school announced its intention to renovate the bus so that its pupils would have somewhere quiet to sit and read.

They also appealed for support from the community to help them redecorate it.

Assistant head teacher Gail Edwards said: “Buckets were carried back and forth and there were sponges and cloths aplenty.

“This endeavour was to prepare the bus for carpeting and painting now that seats have been removed and the bus has been made safe.”

The bus will be painted as a woodland scene with book characters such as Horrid Henry, Harry Potter and Matilda chosen by the children. The characters will be hiding among the trees to match the vehicle’s positioning next to the school garden.

Swallowdale’s bus project is expected to take most of the academic year to complete and the school are currently looking for someone with upholstry skills to recover the driver and back row seats.