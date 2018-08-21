Melton university students urged to apply for funding from town charity

Have your say

Melton students preparing for university are being invited to apply for funding to pay for equipment and books they will need.

The Sir Richard Raynes Foundation, a small registered charity based in the town, has for the past 25 years offered grant aid to students going to university for the first time.

Foundation secretary, Colin Beavis, said: “Over the last 10 years we have paid out a total of £45,800.

“These grants are not means tested.

“Students simply need to get an application and submit it with receipts or other evidence of purchases made and the foundation will make a payment subject to the conditions of the offer.”

For this year’s students, applications can be made up to January 31, 2019.

Email colin.beavis@ntlworld.com or write enclosing a stamped/addressed envelope to The Secretary to the Trustees, Sir Richard Raynes Foundation, 4 Longate Road, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1HT.