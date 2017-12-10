Melton sixth form students perform at Christmas market to drum up interest for their New Year show

Melton Vale extended project students have been out and about promoting their New Year show called Boogie Nights ‘The 70’s Musical.’

Several of them staring in the production performed at the Christmas market in the town’s Market Place to try and drum up interest.

Boogie Nights ‘The 70’s Musical’ tells the hilarious and heart-warming story of Roddy, a Jack-the-lad, whose life is about to be turned upside down. Packed with all the greatest disco classics it will have the audience up on its feet.

Show performances will be held at Melton Vale Sixth Form College, Burton Road, on January 25, 26 and 27. Doors open at 7.30pm

Tickets are available in advance from the college reception by calling (01664) 504750 - adults £6.50 and concessions £5.