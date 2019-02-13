Melton schools urged to register for parking clampdown scheme

Schools across the Melton borough have just two weeks to register for a scheme which is clamping down on motorists who park inconsiderately or dangerously near the front gates.

Leicestershire County Council launched its ‘School Keep Clear’ project in September, and 91 penalty notices have been issued so far throughout the county.

There are 57 schools currently signed up, including Brownlow and Sherard Primary Schools in Melton, Captains Close Primary at Asfordby and Queniborough Primary.

A further 23 schools are set to join the scheme from September, and any others wanting to get involved must register by Friday, March 1.

The initiative aims to address concerns that parents, residents and teachers have about parking during the school run, by using a camera car to enforce mandatory zig-zag zones outside school entrances.

County Hall says it has received positive feedback from the scheme so far.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “We know that inconsiderate and dangerous parking outside schools can be a real problem, and we believe that the School Keep Clear scheme has gone some way to alleviate concerns in communities where we now enforce.

“It would be great to see more schools get involved, and I would urge them to get in touch to find out more.”

The work involves ensuring traffic regulation orders are in place through upgrading mandatory signs and lines so the zones are enforceable.

Enforcement officers will continue with their normal duties while the camera car is being used as part of the scheme.

Using automatic number plate recognition technology, the car is used by officers to collect the necessary evidence to enable fines to be issued, via post, to drivers who park on zig-zag markings.

Since the beginning of September outside Brownlow Primary, 14 motorists have been issued with £70 tickets, and a further eight have received warnings.

Councillor Pain added: “The trial isn’t about catching and fining motorists – we want people to stop parking inconsiderately near schools as it endangers the lives of pedestrians, and causes a great deal of concern for schools and parents.

“We work closely with schools and colleges to improve issues around on-street parking, which involves providing help and guidance on school travel plans to help tackle the problem where necessary.”

Schools which want to register for the scheme can email SKCProject@leics.gov.uk by Friday March 1.