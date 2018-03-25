Melton school student Adam goes bald to raise funds for Borneo expedition

A student who attends John Ferneley College has had his head shaved in front of fellow classmates to raise cash to fund a life-changing school trip.

Year 11 pupil Adam Billson braved the shave, donating his hair to the Little Princess Trust and raising £750 towards his excursion.

Adam Billson before losing his hair PHOTO: Supplied

Prior to going bald Adam last had his hair cut about 18 months ago.

The fifteen-year-old is one of 21 students going on a four week expedition to Borneo in July. Whilst there he will visit camps based in the Sabah region of Malaysian Borneo, spreading from Kota Kinabalu in the west, to the banks of the Kinabatangan river.

The teenager said: “I will be taking part in a range of projects, varying from low level construction, digging foundations, tree planting, reforestation and working with local school children.

“I’m going on this trip because it is a great opportunity for my all round development and to help a community.

“It’s something exciting to look forward to once I have finished my GCSEs in June.”

In a bid to raise funds for his trip Adam has done various fundraising in the last two years, including a sponsored 26-mile walk, an eighties night, a bonus ball lottery and odd jobs.

l To donate visit Adam’s JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adam-billson-borneo?utm_id=2&