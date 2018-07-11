Melton school reading bus at Swallowdale decorated by graffiti artist

More work has been carried out on a school bus to convert it into a comfy reading space for pupils at Swallowdale.

The school announced it was undertaking the project in January after deciding its library intervention area is not feasible for pupils to continue sitting in.

The BFG on the Swallowdale Reading Bus PHOTO: Supplied

So far children have helped clean the bus and its seats have been removed, but now the vehicle has been spray-painted.

Swallowdale drafted in Leicester graffiti artist Ricki Russel to decorate the bus as a woodland scene, with book characters selected by the children and teachers. Those featured in the design include The BFG, Horrid Henry, Where’s Wally, The Hungry Caterpillar and Matilda.

Assistant head teacher Gail Edwards said: “The children have been incredibly excited seeing the bus come to life each day, guessing which character will be next to get onboard.

“The next stage for us is to have the carpet put in.”

Thing 1 and Thing 2 on the Swallowdale Reading Bus PHOTO: Supplied

The school is still looking for an upholsterer to cover the driver and back row seats.

The current plan is for an official opening in September once back to school.