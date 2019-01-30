Melton school celebrates being ranked in county’s top five

Teachers and students at a Melton school are celebrating after being ranked among the top five in Leicestershire in the latest league tables for academic performance.

John Ferneley College achieved an ‘above average’ score of plus 0.37 in Progress 8, which is a measure of the progress youngsters make between the end of primary school and the finish of their secondary school education.

The results indicate that student progress across eightsubjects was significantly higher, when compared to the progress of other students nationally with similar prior attainment.

Only The Market Bosworth School, South Charnwood High School (Markfield), Limehurst Academy (Loughborough) and Beauchamp College (Leicester) are ahead of them in the latest standings.

John Ferneley College headteacher Lara Hall told the Melton Times: “We are delighted with this incredibly high academic performance, as a result of our superb teaching team and our fabulous students.

“Progress 8 makes a real impact on students’ lives, as a higher grade can make the difference when applying to college or university in future years.

“High performance is part of our culture and we are aiming for even higher results in years to come.”

Lara also praised the school’s extra curriculum activity following their recent sold out performances of Grease, and a report showing over 250 of its pupils and 29 school teams took part in sporting events in the county.

She added: “We are delighted because it shows that students at John Ferneley College can achieve high levels of success across all aspects of school life, from the academic to performance and sport – they don’t have to make a choice.”

Melton’s other secondary school, Long Field Academy, fared less well, with their Progress 8 score being a ‘below average’ minus 0.28.

Principal Chris Haggett, who said he was confident there would be good improvement next year, said: “Despite not quite managing to equal the huge improvements we achieved in 2017, we still achieved a progress score that bettered both 2015 and 2016.

“We are very proud of each of our students and we continue to wish them all the best for the future.”

The Prior Belvoir Academy, Bottesford, recorded a Progress 8 score of plus 0.14.