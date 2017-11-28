Melton Rotary Clubs host area first round of Youth Speaks competition

Melton Rotary Clubs proudly hosted the first round of the national Youth Speaks competition at Quorn Lodge last week.

Speaking on diverse topics such as footballers and their influence on society and mental health awareness the teams, from across the Melton district, spoke eloquently and convincingly to a packed and appreciative audience.

Winners: Catmose College's intermediate team A - Jack Barnett (chairperson), Oliver Williams (speaker) and Josh Sennett (proposer of the vote of thanks) PHOTO: Supplied

Against stiff opposition, two junior teams from Catmose College, Oakham, succeeded in getting through to the district semi-final, in January, representing Melton’s Rotary Clubs.

The chair of the adjudicators, Robin Jones, congratulated the teams on their performances and wished them further success in the next round.

The Youth Speaks competition is an opportunity for young people to develop the ability to speak on a public platform, carry out research, formulate ideas, improve self-confidence and presentation skills, and work together as a team.