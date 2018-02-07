Melton parents get their say on possible changes to school term and holiday dates

Parents in the Melton borough are being asked when they would prefer school term and holiday dates to be.

Leicestershire County Council has launched a consultation on three options to be implemented from autumn 2019.

The alternatives are:

- retain the current county pattern, including an early autumn half-term break and an early spring half-term break.

- a term-time pattern based on Leicester City Council’s arrangements from Autumn 2019.

- a later autumn half-term break from 2019 and a later spring half-term break from 2020.

Councillor Ivan Ould, the county council’s cabinet member for children and families, said: “The current term dates for our schools in the county end in Summer 2019 so, as a result, we’re required to consult on future term dates and I’m encouraging people to have their say.

“The feedback will enable us to determine if we maintain the current arrangements or align school terms with surrounding areas.”

To ensure schools and parents have sufficient notice, the consultation on term-time patterns applies for 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22.

The move comes shortly after Melton parents complained about changes to half-term dates in schools in the borough which they said would cause them major childcare problems.

We reported in December that Schools in the Mowbray Academy Trust, which includes the town’s John Ferneley College and Brownlow Primary School, will switch next year to the week after the traditional October break.

Pupils at other schools, including Long Field Academy and Swallowdale Primary School, will continue to take their half-term the week before, in line with the Leicestershire norm.

As a result, some families will have children taking their half-term breaks on different weeks, which parents say will ruin their holiday plans and affect arrangements for childcare.

People can have their say on the County Hall consultation at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/term-time-consultation or to request a paper copy, call 0116 305 6324 or email admissions@leics.gov.uk - deadline for responses is April 2.