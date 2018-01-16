Melton Lions donate £250 to Waltham Primary School to help pay for outdoor stage

A cheque for £250 was presented to Julie Hopkins, head teacher of Waltham on the Wolds Primary School by Sabrina Tate, Melton Mowbray Lions Club president.

The donation will be used to develop an outdoors staging area, to help pupils have the opportunity to express their imagination and creativity.

Mrs Tate made the presentation to the school after hearing about an appeal made by Reception teacher Mr Jackson to parents. She attended their church Christmas carol service in December, which featured some amazing singing, dancing and Nativity scenes. “It was a fantastic evening, with all parents joining in with the carols.

“Having watched the group and individual performances at the Christmas carol service I was impressed with the musical talents demonstrated by the children. I feel the money will definitely be put to good use.”