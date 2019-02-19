Melton borough primary schools give it their all on stage during dance and drama competition

For the last two Wednesdays 300 children from 12 borough primary schools have participated in a dance and drama competition at Melton Theatre organised by Suzanne Forrester from the Performing Stars Academy and SKY Theatre.

This is the second year the event has run with double the amount of schools taking part on this occasion.

Asfordby Hill Primary School PHOTO: Supplied

Schools began with a morning rehearsal on stage which gave them the opportunity to watch each other perform. They then returned each evening for the performance in front of a sell-out audience.

Mrs Forrester said: “Clare Marlow (Melton and Belvoir School Sports Development manager) was involved in inviting the schools.

“The aim of the competition is to give children the experience of performing on stage, working towards a goal, encouraging teamwork, inspiring creativity, building confidence and many more important, developmental skills.

“The event this year was a massive success and seeing the pride on the children’s faces was extremely heart warming.”

Scalford Primary School PHOTO: Supplied

Certificates, 24 of them, were given out for various achievements such as; best choreography, best concept and best make-up, which meant that all schools received not only feedback from three industry professional judges but also special commendations on areas in which they excelled.

There were three top winners of the competition. Stathern Primary School won with their outstanding performance of a piece telling the story of happiness and sadness through waves, rain, and thunderstorms.

Swallowdale Primary School came second with their montage of Disney Pixar dances, and Bottesford Primary School (winners last year) finished third with their vibrant Irish dancing routine.

The judges were incredibly impressed with the overall standard and behaviour of the children and would like to thank all schools for participating.

The event is set to run again in February 2020. To get involved email info@skytheatre.co.uk for more information.