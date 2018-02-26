Irish dancers from Bottesford claim victory in Melton borough schools competition

An Irish dance club that meets once a week at Bottesford Primary School has triumphed in a local dance competition.

Thirty one pupils (four boys and 27 girls), from Year 2 to 6, won the first SKY Theatre Schools Challenge at Melton Theatre.

The contest was aimed solely at primary schools in the borough who had to perform a dance or drama routine, roughly six to eight minutes in length.

Bottesford claimed victory by beating Stathern, who entered two teams, one of which came second, Gaddesby, who came third, and teams from Long Clawson, Buckminster, Asfordby Hill. Long Field School also performed but didn’t compete.

Caroline Hunt, the group’s dance teacher, said: “The children had an amazing time being at the theatre all day and watching the other school rehearsing and performing in front of parents. Winning was a real bonus.”

The judges were Laura Gilchrist, Lisa Barson and Claudette Caven-Henrys. The SKY Theatre Schools Challenge will be held over two days next year in a bid to get more schools to take part.