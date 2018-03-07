High Sheriff of Leicestershire visits Long Clawson Primary School to see NSPCC campaign in action

The High Sheriff of Leicestershire visited a Melton borough school to see how the NSPCC is teaching pupils to keep themselves safe from abuse.

Tim Maxted watched two assemblies at Long Clawson Primary School as part of the NSPCC’s ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ programme.

Last year, more than 23,000 pupils attended ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ assemblies or workshops at 76 schools across the county, but the charity needs more volunteers to help reach more children.

‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ teaches children aged five to 11 how to recognise sexual, emotional and physical abuse, and who they can talk to about concerns.

The programme consists of separately tailored assemblies - one for Early Years and Key Stage 1 and another for Key Stage 2 pupils - followed by a one hour classroom workshop for children in Years 5 and 6.

With the help of NSPCC mascot Buddy, the child-friendly, interactive assemblies and workshops help children:

-understand abuse in all its forms and recognise the signs of abuse.

-know how to protect themselves from all forms of abuse.

-know how to get help, and the sources of help available to them, including the Childline service.

Mr Maxted said: “It was fantastic to see children so engaged while being taught such an important message. It is vital that pupils are able to understand what abuse is, how to keep themselves safe, and who they can talk to about it.

“The NSPCC is doing some inspiring work across Leicestershire with ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe,’ but relies on volunteers, so I would urge anyone interested in helping to give up some of their spare time for this wonderful charity.”

To become an NSPCC Schools Service volunteer or to find out more, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you- can-do or email kathryn.brown@nspcc.org.uk