Graduates praise Brooksby Melton College for teaching them vital skills to set up media production company

Digital media graduates from Brooksby Melton College (BMC) have started an exciting business venture together, Kudegra Productions.

Jai Masters and James Hazeldine set up their video production company last year and specialise in producing high quality video media in 4K Ultra HD, including wedding, corporate and promotional.

The friends began their digital media studies at BMC in 2012, when they embarked on their Level 3 in film and TV production. Jai and James then went on to complete their BA digital production degrees at the college from 2014 to 2017.

James said: “Having studied at BMC since 2012, we have witnessed the huge improvement in facilities and equipment over the years. When we started we were using basic video tapes, but by the time we graduated with our degrees in 2017, the equipment had evolved to include a green screen and a black magic camera.

“As well as learning to use a wide range of equipment, I also learnt other valuable skills from my time at BMC, such as how to pitch to external clients, how to juggle several projects at once, and how to adapt and communicate effectively when working with fellow students. ”

Jai added: “I decided to study film and TV production because I always enjoyed film editing and the idea of bringing various film shots together into one coherent piece. I really enjoyed the Level 3 course, and film production was my ideal career choice, so I decided to continue at BMC to study the BA Digital film production degree.

“The professional project that we completed in our final degree year really helped us to develop the technical and communication skills that we needed to start Kudegra Productions, as we were required to take on various production and post-production roles in order to create a short film. The opportunity to enter the ‘Enter the Pitch’ competition during every year of the degree also helped us to grow our professional pitching skills.”

To find out more about what Kudegra Productions have to offer, check out their website at www.kudegra.co.uk

To find out more about digital film production degree courses at BMC, head to he.brooksbymelton.ac.uk/our-offer/our-courses/ or, to find out more about Level 2 and Level 3 film and TV production courses, visit www.brooksbymelton.ac.uk/areas/film-and-tv-production