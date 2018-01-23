Get on board and help Melton’s Swallowdale Primary School convert bus into comfy reading space

Tickets please! Pupils at Swallowdale Primary School in Melton will soon be queuing up to get on a bus for a journey into the world of books and reading.

The current school library is an intervention area for classes to use and is not feasible for pupils to sit in.

The new bus at Swallowdale Primary School purchased by Friends of Swallowdale (PTA) PHOTO: Supplied

Now the school is hoping to convert the bus, purchased by Friends of Swallowdale (PTA), into a comfy space for many happy years of reading and inspiring minds.

Assistant head teacher Gail Edwards said: “This bus is no ordinary bus. It will not be used to transport children in the usual way.

“It’s planned that classes will go onto the bus together for reading and children will be able to use the bus in their lunch time as a place to relax and read or listen to stories.”

The school is appealing for support from the community to help them renovate it.

Last week a parent volunteer stripped out some of the bus’s seats.

Mrs Edwards added: “We’d like to relay the carpet, clean, paint, decorate and add storage and bean bags.

“We’re appealing for any help out there - perhaps someone has experience with project management, perhaps there is a talented artist or someone with links to an art group, or maybe a carpet shop who would like to make a donation. Any assistance would be gratefully received.”

The bus will be given a name by the children after half term. The aim is to get it up and running by the end of the academic year.