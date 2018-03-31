Gaddesby school pupils and the Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir plant oak tree to enrich landscape

Children at Gaddesby Primary School teamed up with local Rotary club members to plant an oak tree, playing a hands on role in creating a greener landscape for their future.

The tree was given to the Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir by the Woodland Trust, who instructed them to plant it in a school or in a place where the public have access.

In total the Rotary club have been awarded five oak trees to plant. A small plaque plus a copy of the Tree Charter accompanies each tree.

The Woodland Trust is creating thousands of new woodlands across the country. Working with volunteers and landowners they are enriching local landscapes and unlocking the benefits of natural woodlands for future generations.

It is facilitating the planting of 800 trees at various sites throughout the UK in recognition of Henry lll’s Tree Charter, proclaimed 800 years ago, giving commoners the right of access to the Royal Forests.

Five children representing five year groups were picked to assist with the planting process. Chosen was Sasha German, Nathan Davies, Esme Wesson, Liam White and Esme Farnham.