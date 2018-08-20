Four out of 10 A-level passes by Ratcliffe College students were top grades

Four in 10 passes by the 71 A-level students at Ratcliffe College were either at top grade A* or A.

The Ratcliffe on the Wreake school posted an overall pass rate this year of 99 per cent, with 87 per cent of all grades being C or better.

At the top end, 15 per cent of students achieved grades of A, A, A* or better and all students who applied for university courses gained places, with the overwhelming majority securing their first choice.

After receiving their results on Thursday, many Ratcliffe students are now going on to study coveted courses at Russell Group and Oxbridge universities, with 10 per cent attending Durham University this year.

Matthew Ward, who joined Ratcliffe College Nursery, was both relieved and delighted with 3 A*s, which takes him to Durham to read geography.

He said: “I will be joining my brother, who started there last year to read law.”

Ratcliffe College students celebrate their A-level results EMN-180820-140923001

Olivia Back, who also joined Ratcliffe Nursery, was shocked with her 2A*s and an A.

“I couldn’t have done anymore, and I am so grateful to my teachers for all their support over the years,” she said.

“I’m off to Nottingham to read Psychology.”

Olivia is an elite hockey player who represented England at Under 18 level last year and was selected for the Under 21 Great Britain hockey trials in Year 13. She currently plays for Leicester Ladies.

Olutomi Mosaku, who has gained a place at Loughborough University to read mechanical engineering, having achieved 2 A*s, an A and a B grade said: “I am really happy especially with an A* in Spanish, which was a surprise. I’ve done better than I expected.”

Eleanor Godwin, who achieved 2A*s and 2 As, was overjoyed with her results.

Headmaster, Jonathan Reddin, said: “Our Year 13 students have been exemplary in every way.

“Throughout their Ratcliffe careers, they have given freely and generously of their time to the college community, both in and out of the classroom.

“I am confident that each and every one of them has benefited immeasurably from his or her time at Ratcliffe, not only by achieving these excellent grades but also through the co-curricular programme.

“I know that they have been inspired by their teachers as well as one another, and that their experiences at Ratcliffe have helped to mould them into fine young people who epitomise our inclusive ethos.”

He added: “I am delighted that their dedicated work ethic has been rewarded with demonstrable academic success.

“We are especially pleased that the overwhelming majority of applicants have secured places at their first choice university.”

71 students

99% passed

87% A*- C grades