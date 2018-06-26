Former pupils from 60 years ago attend Melton school’s ‘memory sharing’ day

Former pupils from nearly 60 years ago were among those people who attended a special ‘memory sharing’ day at a Melton school.

Around 100 people, both young and old, visited St Francis Catholic Primary School with many bringing along memorabilia from their time studying there.

St Francis Catholic Primary School deputy head and project heritage organiser Gosia Brown with Sister Anthony, who was a teacher there from 1956 to 1996. EMN-180626-154447001

This was the second memory sharing morning held there, as part of a five-year Lottery-funded project.

Visitors toured the site and were invited to talk about their memories of the Dalby Road school and the town with some of the children interviewing them as research for a school heritage project.

Deputy head teacher, Gosia Brown, said: “The event was a huge success.

“We had around 100 people join us for the morning, all of whom attended the school between 1960 right up to our present day pupils.

Past and current St Francis Catholic Primary School pupils at their special memory day EMN-180626-154436001

“Also joining us was Sr Anthony, a former teacher, who was pleased to see so many of her past pupils from across the decades.”

She added: “There were many happy reunions and many of the visitors brought along photos and documents which were a fond reminder of their time at the school.

“The present school children interviewed the visitors and they had a clear focus to collect amusing anecdotes which will all be dramatised in a playlet about the history of the school, to be written and performed next year.”

Since the memory sharing morning, there has been an interesting discovery of several log books archiving the school’s daily activities, all hand-written by the head teacher.

Among many informative and interesting entries, the most poignant was made on November 13, 1957, stating: “Good news! Notification of our official registration as an independent school has arrived this morning from the Ministry of Education, Curzon St. London. Deo Gratias.”