Families flock to Open Farm Sunday at Brooksby Melton College

Brooksby Melton College opened its gates to the public on Open Farm Sunday (June 10) when families got a chance to see the busy world of farming up close.

As well as being a fun and informative day out for adults and children, the event gave visitors an opportunity to see first-hand all that farmers do and the impact their work has on all our lives.

Families were able to purchase some fantastic home grown plants, enjoy a tractor and trailer ride around the farm and meet the college cattle, sheep and pigs.

Melton Young Farmers Club attended to promote themselves and there were some special chirpy guests present in the form of falconcry birds.