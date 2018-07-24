Dozens attend reunion for former Melton special school

Dozens of former students and teachers from a former Melton special school enjoyed a reunion party on Sunday afternoon.
The Mount School, for young people with learning difficulties, closed in 2004 and was replaced by Birch Wood Area Special School.
But those who attended or worked there, many going back several decades, went along to the town’s Conservative Club to meet up, share their memories and enjoy an afternoon tea.
Organiser Anne Cowan, a teacher there on and off for 27 years from 1977, said: “We probably had about 80 people at the reunion, some of whom who had not seen each other for 20 or 30 years.
“I taught a lot of those who attended are now aged in their 40s and it was nice to see how they had progressed, with the jobs they have gone on to do and the way some are now living independently from their parents.
“We asked people to bring along photographs from their time there and we enjoyed reminiscing over them.”
Mrs Cowan has fond memories of teaching at the school, which was sited on Leicester Road, where the Aldi supermarket is now.
She added: “It was wonderful - a very happy place to work.
“The classes were quite small and because the pupils stayed there for a number of years we had closer relationships with them than teachers do in mainstream schools.”
There are plans for more reunion events for past pupils and former teachers at the school - email annecowan38@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.