Dozens attend reunion for former Melton special school

Dozens of former students and teachers from a former Melton special school enjoyed a reunion party on Sunday afternoon.

The Mount School, for young people with learning difficulties, closed in 2004 and was replaced by Birch Wood Area Special School.

Former nursery nurse Karen Williamson and ex-pupil Joleen Peet look at old school albums at a reunion for The Mount School in Melton EMN-180724-131559001

But those who attended or worked there, many going back several decades, went along to the town’s Conservative Club to meet up, share their memories and enjoy an afternoon tea.

Organiser Anne Cowan, a teacher there on and off for 27 years from 1977, said: “We probably had about 80 people at the reunion, some of whom who had not seen each other for 20 or 30 years.

“I taught a lot of those who attended are now aged in their 40s and it was nice to see how they had progressed, with the jobs they have gone on to do and the way some are now living independently from their parents.

“We asked people to bring along photographs from their time there and we enjoyed reminiscing over them.”

Former pupils Matthew Colford, Gavin Devlin and Alison Bailey compare their old school photos at a reunion for The Mount School at Melton EMN-180724-131621001

Mrs Cowan has fond memories of teaching at the school, which was sited on Leicester Road, where the Aldi supermarket is now.

She added: “It was wonderful - a very happy place to work.

“The classes were quite small and because the pupils stayed there for a number of years we had closer relationships with them than teachers do in mainstream schools.”

There are plans for more reunion events for past pupils and former teachers at the school - email annecowan38@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.