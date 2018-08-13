Donate £1 to special school project and get a free Melton centenary war trail guide

Residents who invest £1 in an initiative to help students at Melton’s Birch Wood Area Special School will receive a free tour guide for the town’s First World War heritage landmarks.

The Melton Belvoir Rotary Club World War One Centenary Trail, launched to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the conflict this year, has already raised more than £650 for the school’s Rebound Therapy Project and the aim is to double that.

There are 19 points on the Melton trail, including the Drill Hall on Asfordby Road, Wicklow Lodge on Burton Road and the old War Memorial Hospital on Ankle Hill, and a printed guide describes each of them with a potted history relating to its role in the town’s Great War effort.

Local historian and rotary member, Derek Simmonds, who put together the trail, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has purchased a trail so far.

“The money raised is being invested in the school’s Rebound Therapy Project, which will have a massive impact on the lives and the progress of their students, especially those who spend their lives in wheelchairs.

“Our local boys served the community in the First World War and today I like to think they are still serving the community in this very worthwhile project.”

The £3,500 Birch Wood project is a particular help to wheelchair-bound youngsters as equipment will allow them to use a trampoline for exercise and enjoyment, as well helping clear damaging toxins which can build up.

The special offer is for a limited time only - to get your free Centenary Walking Trail guide you can invest your £1 in the Birch Wood project at Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, on Wilton Road, Melton Sports at King Street or the Melton Carnegie Museum, on Thorpe End.