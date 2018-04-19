Developers sought to build 91 new homes on two Brooksby Melton College sites

Brooksby Melton College is selling two of its redundant sites which have planning approval for a total of 91 new homes.

Developers who take on the King Street location in Melton town centre have full permission to build 18 apartments and three houses, with all of them being affordable properties.

It is the site of the former technical college with part of the frontage planned to be retained with new build to the rear.

The College is also disposing of part of its Spinney Campus at Brooksby, a site of 8.5 acres which has outline planning approval for 70 houses together with a café and a small element of commercial floor space.

It was formerly used by horticultural students and had a series of greenhouses standing there. The site, which is almost directly opposite to Brooksby Hall, currently has temporary buildings which will be removed for the development.

Agents Rigby and Co have been instructed to market the sites, which the college say will fund new resources for students at both its Melton and Brooksby bases.

Mark Bendle, the college’s acting principal, said: “The College has spent three years carefully securing planning approval for both these sites and we are delighted that these sites are now in the market and that the disposal process has begun.

“Receipts generated from the sale of these two redundant assets will allow us to improve our cultural and community offer at our Asfordby Road campus in Melton, plus it will allow the college to enhance the quality of its educational provision and heritage building at the Brooksby Hall campus.”

Russell Rigby, managing director of Rigby & Co said: “We were thrilled to have been selected by Brooksby Melton College following their recent procurement process.

“Having provided consultancy support to the college since 2010, we are excited at the task now at hand to dispose of two surplus assets which will provide valuable capital funding back into the college.

“Both these sites will be seen in the market as very attractive and we expect high interest from both affordable and registered providers and mainstream house builders.”