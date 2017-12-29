Deadline approaches for applications to join Melton primary schools

Melton parents with children due to start primary school in September have until January 15 to submit an application.

Any families who have yet to apply for their preferred school are advised to go online at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/admissions to complete an official Leicestershire County Council form.

Councillor Ivan Ould, cabinet member for children and families, said: “There is no automatic entry system for any school in the county.

“As the deadline approaches, we are reminding parents not to delay in researching and shortlisting the schools they want to include on their application.

“We also want to encourage parents to make their application online and be aware of the closing date.”

Application forms can also be arranged to be sent out to parents by calling 0116 3056684.