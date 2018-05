Have your say

Dawn Whitemore has been appointed as new principal at Brooksby Melton College.

Ms Whitemore has over 25 years’ experience operating at a senior level in further and higher education and in private sector organisations.

She worked, latterly, as principal and CEO at New College Nottingham, where she led the college to achieve a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating while delivering a significant financial turnaround.

Ms Whitemore succeeds Chris Ball in the post.