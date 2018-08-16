Celebrating A-level students make the grade at Melton Vale Sixth Form College

It was lashing down with rain outside Melton Vale Sixth Form College (MV16) this morning (Thursday) but inside the building the mood was much brighter as students and staff celebrated an impressive set of A-level results.

Just over 200 teenagers nervously made their way to the Burton Road establishment to learn whether they had the grades to get them to their first choice university course and an overwhelming majority managed to do just that with a 99.9 per cent pass rate overall.

Sam Dryell and Saskia Davies celebrate their A-level results at MV16 EMN-180816-115811001

Top achiever was Lucy Baker with an A* and three As while a number of students got three A grades with some getting A* passes as well.

Saskia Davies (17) had to balance the commitments of being a junior international softball player with her studies but she was happy to see two A* grades and an A when she opened her envelope.

She told the Melton Times: “It was hard doing my college work and training. I didn’t have too much spare time. I had to study in the car on the way to training some of the time.”

Saskia is now off to Bristol University to study dentistry.

Chloe Chambers and Jasmine Woolhouse were happy with their A-level grades at MV16 EMN-180816-115645001

Milla Walker has moved a step nearer her dream of working in the fashion industry after receiving two A* grades and an A.

They are good enough to secure her a place on a fashion degree at Central Saint Martins - University of the Arts London.

She said: “I am already designing clothes and I would eventually like to have my own label.”

Most of the students we spoke admitting to feeling nervous overnight as they contemplated picking up their A-level results.

Megan Keegan is congratulated on her A-level results by Melton Vale College Sixth Form assistant head, Natasha Roberts EMN-180816-115707001

Sam Dryell (18) took his mind off it all by going to the cinema to watch a horror movie, The Purge.

But he had no need to worry, achieving two A* grades and an A to confirm his place on an architecture and landscape degree at Sheffield University.

“I tried not to think about my results last night and tried to keep an open mind but watching the film helped me relax,” he said.

Oliver Blake was pretty chuffed with his three A grades, which will send him to Nottingham University to study law with his ultimate career goal of becoming a barrister.

Oliver Blake celebrates his three A grades in his A-levels at MV16 EMN-180816-115729001

Megan Keegan is off to the University of Birmingham to take a business management and marketing degree after achieving an A*, an A and a B.

She said: “I was so nervous last night - I felt sick. I just sat with my friends and tried not to think about it but I didn’t get much sleep.”

Charlotte Potter was pleased with her A*, A and B as she will now be studying maths at the University of Leeds while her friend, Alberto Servio, was equally happy with his A and two Bs which will enable him to take a business management degree at Manchester.

Students were able to log on to the UCAS website earlier to see if they had secured their first choice university place but they only discovered their grades when they arrived at the college.

Some were inevitably disappointed when they opened their envelope but head of college, Kirstie Black, said her staff were dedicated to offering as much support as they need at what can be a stressful time.

She said: “We are very lucky that very few of our students at MV16 have to go through clearing but we are here to support those that do all the way through the process.

Alberto Serio and Charlotte Potter, at the front, celebrate their A-level results at MV16 EMN-180816-115740001

“We can help them sort it out within a day or two and it ususally ends with them finding a university place.

“We sell ourselves as a bridge between school and university and our mantra is to work to prepare students so they are ready for the rigours of university.”

Mrs Black described this year’s results as ‘superb’, saying: “The national press seems to tried to devalue the standard of A-levels but I am incredibly proud of what our students have achieved again this year.

“These youngsters have worked tirelessly and many have achieved A* and A grades because of this hard working ethos.”

She added: “The new term starts on August 28 and we are really looking forward to working with the new Year 12 students.

“We have limited places still available so if any families want to put forward a student they can contact the school to find out more.”

Top achieving MV16 A-level students this year:

Lucy Baker A*, A, A, A; Peter Birley A*, A*, A; Oliver Blake A, A, A; Sarah Brown A*, A*, A; Joseph Cobourne A*, A*, A; Lauren Cornfield A*, A, A; Saskia Davies A*, A*, A; Sam Dryell A*, A*, B; Emily Geeson A, A, A: Amy Giblett A*, A*, A; Harley Giblett A*, A*, A (BTEC); Thomas Golland A*, A, B; Megan Keegan A*, A, B; Molly Krzeczkowski A, A, A; Bali Nelson A*, A*, C; Natalia Platts A*, A*, C; Charlotte Potter A*, A, B; William Robinson A*, A, B; Holly Schofield A*, A, A; Milla Walker A*, A*, A; Aliyah Williams-Ridgeway A*, A*, A; Samuel Pitt-Miller A*, A, B.

Lydia Freeman and Shannon Evans celebrate their A-level results at MV16 EMN-180816-115801001