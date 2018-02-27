Buckminster Primary School maintains ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted

Buckminster Primary School is celebrating after maintaining its ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted.

The school received its latest report following a short inspection at the end of January, just four years since it was judged good in April 2014.

In the report, head teacher Debbie Clarke and her leadership team are praised by inspector Mandy Wilding for the steps taken to maintain the good quality of education since the school was last inspected.

Mrs Wilding said: “The school has been through a time of considerable change since the last inspection. You have been in post for 18 months. During this time, you have successfully led the opening of a vibrant pre-school. You have managed a number of temporary and permanent staffing changes, including supporting other leaders to develop their roles. You have been particularly successful in drawing together the whole staff team, to continue to move the school forward.”

Other positives highlighted in the report included the developing curriculum which promotes aspiration and citizenship, pupils excellent behaviour and attitudes and the high quality safeguarding procedures.

The report said that outcomes in reading have been consistently strong and attendance levels are above the national average.

Pupils told the inspector they felt safe and trust all adults to help them. They mentioned that if there is a problem they work together to solve it.

Head teacher Debbie Clarke said: “We are very proud of the fair and positive report which highlights the hard work and commitment of the children, staff and governors at Buckminster Primary School.”

During the inspection staff, pupils, governors, parents and a representative of the local authority were spoken to. Eleven lessons were also observed.