Brooksby Melton College students take part in ‘air crash emergency’ incident

Have your say

Students from Brooksby Melton College took part in a simulated air crash response incident with members of the emergency services at RAF Syerston.

Performing Arts students were made to look like realistic casualties by Hair and Media Make-Up

students and then acted out roles. Film and TV Production students recorded the event.

Performing arts manager Ross Woods said: “This was an amazing experience for our students and not one that comes around too often.

“All of the students performed excellently and displayed a high level of professionalism on the day.”

Feedback on the day from Tony Rouse. of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), Wg Cdr Jim Errington (RAF), and various other emergency services personnel was incredibly positive and complimentary.

EMAS staff complimented the quality of ‘injuries’ and reactions.

Several services members noted how realistic and invaluable our contribution was in providing very challenging training scenarios.