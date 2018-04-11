Asfordby pupils get a look at their new classroom block

Have your say

Pupils at Asfordby Captain’s Close Primary School have been enjoying a tour of their new classroom block.

The building was officially opened this week as the children returned from their Easter holidays.

Head teacher Julia Hancock with pupils at Asfordby Captain's Close Primary School EMN-181104-142128001

Discovery Schools Academy Trust said it funded the building to improve the school’s ability to provide outstanding education to the growing number of children seeking a place at the school.

Head teacher Julia Hancock said: “We are delighted that the classroom has been handed over to us from SAC Construction and we are looking forward to our children enjoying learning in the new block.

“We are holding an open morning to welcome

perspective families, on April 25, from 10am, to look round our school.”

Trust CEO Paul Stone said: “As a family of schools we want to continue to ensure all our schools have the best possible learning environment possible.

“This fantastic new classroom will benefit all children, now and in the future, who attend

Captain’s Close Primary School.”