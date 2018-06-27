Academy trust announces plans to align terms with other Melton schools

An academy trust which manages six schools in the borough wants to sync its term dates with other Melton schools in a move which will allay the fears of some parents with children studying at different schools.

Mowbray Education Trust (MET), which oversees schools including John Ferneley College and Brownlow Primary, will this year have their October half-term a week later than the traditional Leicestershire holiday, which is followed by most other borough schools, including Long Field Academy.

When Leicestershire County Council decided earlier this month to retain the traditional term dates for the next three academic years, up to 2022 for the schools it is the major funder for, there were concerns expressed by some parents with children at different schools that the conflicting holidays would spoil family holidays and give them childcare issues.

But Mowbray Academy Trust said this week that it would retain the planned terms for the 2018/2019 academic year but wanted to move holidays in line with the county norm for the following years up to 2021.

It will consult fully with staff and parents before the new term dates are agreed for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

Mark Twittey, group operations manager for MET, told the Melton Times: “After consultation with the head teachers of individual schools within the Mowbray Education Trust, we are proposing that all MET schools follow the recently published Leicestershire County Council term dates for the academic years 2019/20 and 2020/21.

“This traditional Leicestershire pattern includes an early autumn half-term break and an early start to the summer holidays.”

Information on the proposed new term dates, and details on how to comment on them, will be sent to parents.

Mr Twittey added: “Before a final decision is made, we are giving staff and parents an opportunity to give feedback on this proposal.

“The deadline for feedback is midday on Monday July 9, after which all feedback will be considered.

“We hope to then confirm the term dates by the end of this term on Thursday July 12, so parents and staff have confirmed term dates for the next three years.”