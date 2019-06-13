Driver taken to hospital after Melton collision

A female driver was taken to hospital by ambulance this morning (Thursday) after the car she was travelling in was in collision with a lorry on Norman Way in Melton.

Two crews of firefighters from the town station attended the incident, which happened shortly before 10am, and they used specialist equipment to cut her free from the wreckage of her Skoda.

Paramedics with the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were also on the scene with police officers, who closed the road to traffic temporarily.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car with one female trapped inside the car.

“Fire crews extricated the casualty using specialist cutting equipment.

“She is now in the care of EMAS and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, by land ambulance.