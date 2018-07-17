Dramatic photos show extent of last night’s huge Knossington barn fire

The fire service has released vivid photographs showing the extent of last night’s (Monday’s) huge fire at a farm in Knossington.

We reported last night how 800 tonnes of hay in a barn went up in flames in the blaze, on Braunston Road.

A fire at a farm in Knossington where 800 tonnes of hay stored in a barn went up in flames EMN-180717-090920001

Thick clouds of smoke drifted over surrounding villages and as far as Oakham in the still, muggy air.

Firefighters from Melton, Oakham and the city’s Eastern station were alerted to the fire at 4.45pm and they battled to keep it under control for much of the evening.

Farm machinery was used to help prevent the blaze spreading further across the dry farmland adjacent to the barn.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called out to a barn, measuring 10m by 20m, which contained 800 tonnes of hay and which was involved in fire.

“Crews used a main jet and four water jets to fight the fire and the farmer used machinery to create a fire break.

“We also used a ground monitor and a water wall to protect sileage.”