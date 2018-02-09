Donate your old clothes and shoes to Melton’s Emmaus charity shop

A Melton charity shop is appealing for people to bring in their old clothes and shoes - even if they are worn or damaged.

Launching their ‘Rags to Riches’ appeal, homelessness charity Emmaus Leicestershire and Rutland wants to spread the word that they can raise vital funds from any fabric or footwear.

Their shop in Melton’s Market Place is able to stock quality items, but the charity also make use of clothes and shoes which aren’t sellable, passing them to a recycling company who buy in bulk - also raising money for Emmaus.

Emmaus deputy support officer, Hayley Gall, said: “It’s all about getting the word out there that Emmaus really can make the most of anything you might usually throw away, especially old clothing and footwear.

“We’re already known in the area as a charity that collects and resells unwanted furniture; now we want people to know we can raise funds from other things too.”

Last year, Emmaus Leicestershire and Rutland were able to generate over £9,000 through bagging up old clothes and shoes for recycling.

The charity supports 16 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem to help rebuild their lives.

Kate Taylor, a formerly homeless woman who is being supported by Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland, said: “I love the fact that nothing goes to waste here. When someone comes in with a bag of clothes, we make the most of everything in it.

“We save warm clothing and regularly head out onto the streets of Leicester to give it out to those sleeping rough. We also sort through each bag to see what can be sold in the shop and what can be bagged up for recycling. Whichever route each item takes, it is helping Emmaus to support the homeless in some way.”

Anyone interested in donating clothing or footwear for Emmaus, can drop off their donations at the shop at 18, Market Place, Melton.

To find out more about the charity, visit www.emmaus.org.uk/leicestershire_rutland