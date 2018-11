As we enter the festive season here’s your chance to help needy children on Sunday.

From 10am, St Mary’s Church in Melton is hosting a Worship at Ten - All Age Worship Service which will focus on Toys on the Table, a local charity which provides new toys and gifts for those children, regardless of faith, who might otherwise not receive anything.

Guests are invited to attend and bring new toys, for a child or children aged between 0 and 16 years.