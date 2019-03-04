Dive in and swim for a good cause in Melton Lions’ 19th Swimarathon

Swim and have fun. That’s what the organisers of this year’s Swimarathon, the Melton Lions, want people to do.

You don’t have to be a great swimmer to take part. All that is asked of participants is that they find sponsors to raise as much money as possible for charity.

Seven-year-old Grace Evans from St Francis Catholic Primary School PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Melton Lions Club Swimarathon is in its 19th year. Once again, it will take place at Waterfield Leisure Centre on March 16.

Teams of up to six swim can enter and will have to swim lengths in relay for 55 minutes for nominated beneficiaries including Melton Mencap, Hope Against Cancer, Melton Mayor Pru Chandler’s appeal for Rainbows Children’s Hospice and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, and the various charitable projects supported by the Lions.

Lion Sabrina Tate said: “The first group of teams will swim from 10.30am. The last set of swimmers will dive in at 3.30pm.

“The important thing is that teams can be made up of any age group as long as they can swim a length of the swimming pool, even if they need arm bands.

Spectators get an aerial view from the balcony PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Do not be put off by the event title. No team or individual is being asked to swim an unduly long distance, the average being 20 lengths per person.

“There are no hard and fast rules about how a team should organise itself, as long as there is only one team member swimming at a time. Some may like to swim a length in turn; others may want to split the time among themselves.

“Over the last 18 years our Swimarathons have raised over £100,000 for local charities.”

There will be several trophies for certain categories including one for the most original team name.

To enter a team, email Sabrina at tatesabrina206@yahoo.co.uk so she can forward all the necessary information and joining instructions.

Places are limited, however, there is still space for around half a dozen teams to sign up.