Developer withdraws controversial plans for former Melton hospital site

Residents who objected to plans for a four-storey block of apartments and the demolition of a listed wall on the site of Melton’s former War Memorial Hospital are celebrating after hearing the planning application has been withdrawn.

We reported last month how people who live opposite the proposed scheme on Ankle Hill were angry that the developers had revised their plans to replace a smaller unit of flats at the back of the site with what they considered to be a larger imposing block on land fronting their properties.

They also felt the new plans would spoil the street scene by uprooting mature trees as well as lead to the loss of a listed wall.

Earlier this month, Historic England voiced concerns in a report to borough planners about the wall being demolished and that the setting of the grade two listed Wyndham Lodge and stables on the site would be harmed by the development.

And Melton Council confirmed this morning (Friday) that the full planning application for a single four-storey unit containing 38 apartments, five bungalows and the demolition of the listed wall has now been withdrawn by Wyndham Lodge Developments.

There is no indication yet whether the applicant will return with amended proposals for the development.

The developer had said in its application that the revised scheme would have enhanced the development on the site and that the listed wall was delapidated and in a poor state of repair due to neglect and vandalism.

More to follow.