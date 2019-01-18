Details of this year’s Melton Lions Swimarathon at Waterfield Leisure Centre

Grab your swimming trunks and goggles, there’s another Swimarathon to train for.

The Melton Lions Club is holding its 19th annual Swimarathon, which is due to take place at Waterfield Leisure Centre in March.

Seven-year-old Grace Evans from St Francis Catholic Primary School PHOTO: Tim Williams

The fun day is the club’s biggest fundraising event of the year, where teams of up to six swim lengths in relay for 55 minutes.

All swimmers are asked to find sponsors to raise as much money as possible for charity. It’s not a competition, and no one swims against each other.

Organiser Sabrina Tate said: “It’s that time of year again when the Lions Swimarathon is set to take place.

“The date is Saturday, March 16, with the first group of teams starting to swim at 10.30am, and the last set of swimmers diving in at 3.30pm.

Spectators get an aerial view from the balcony PHOTO: Tim Williams

“The important thing is that teams can be made up of any age group as long as they can swim a length of the swimming pool, even if they need arm bands.

“Do not be put off by the event title. No team or individual is being asked to swim an unduly long distance, the average being 20 lengths per person.

“There are no hard and fast rules about how a team should organise itself, as long as there is only one team member swimming at a time. Some may like to swim a length in turn; others may want to split the time among themselves.

“Over the last 18 years our Swimarathons have raised over £100,000 for local charities.”

The nominated beneficiaries this year are Melton Mencap, Hope Against Cancer, Melton Mayor Pru Chandler’s appeal for Rainbows Children’s Hospice and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, and the various charitable projects supported by the Lions.

There will be several trophies for certain categories including one for the most original team name.

To enter a team, email Sabrina at tatesabrina206@yahoo.co.uk so she can forward all the necessary information and joining instructions.