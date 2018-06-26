Desperate search for pensioner’s dog spooked by hot air balloon in Melton Country Park

An 84-year-old man has been left distraught after his beloved dog was spooked by a hot air balloon in Melton Country Park and has not been seen since.

Keith Chambers, who lives in Asfordby, was exercising cocker spaniel Suzie on Sunday evening around 8.30pm when she suddenly ran off after the balloon loomed into view and the burner was activated.

Friends and fellow dog-lovers have trawled the town and surrounding villages since then searching for the little dog and appeals have been sounded on social media.

Keith said: “I went to the park a bit later on Sunday because it was so hot in the day and she was loose and off her lead which is not normally a problem.

“I was on the old football field and going towards the lakes when this big balloon suddenly appeared and when the gas was turned on Suzie ran off towards the lakes.”

After searching the park for his missing dog, Keith called the police and his daughter, Ruth, who has returned on holiday from Australia, set about making appeals on Facebook.

Keith, who has two other daughters and three grandchildren, added: “I’ve had Suzie over a year and she’s a little cocker spaniel who is about two-years-old.

“She’s a lovely little dog and I’m very worried about her being out there on her own.”

Fellow Asfordby villager, Jo Pearson, has been one of several people looking for Suzie, who is described as black with a white ‘shirt front’.

Jo said: “When I heard about it I went out on Monday from 6am until 9.30 at night looking for her.

“There was a sighting of a similar dog heading towards Thorpe Arnold, which could have been her, and someone heard a dog barking in Doctor’s Lane.

“Suzie must be scared and you do worry about her being out in this heat without any water.

“I’ve got two dogs myself and I can’t imagine what it would be like of one of them ran away and got lost.”

If anyone spots a stray dog which fits Suzie’s description they can call the Melton Times on 01664 410041 and we will pass on the information to Keith.

** An appeal is also being made for sightings of a much loved dog which went missing from a Knipton couple’s home two weeks ago.

The loss of Arthur, a foxhound, has upset owner Lucianna Tomlin and her partner since he ran off from Belvoir Road on June 7.

The adult lemon and white neutered dog, with a small scar on his side and who is described as ‘incredibly friendly’, has not been seen despite posters being put up and Facebook appeals being made.

Lucianna’s mother, Tracy, said: “We are obviously devastated and want him home.

“He is micro-chipped but was not wearing his collar so we are hoping that maybe someone took him in thinking he is a stray.”