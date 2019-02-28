Desperate appeal for funds to keep Long Clawson horse sanctuary going

The owner of a charity which has looked after unwanted and ill horses and ponies in the Melton area for more than 30 years has made a desperate appeal for financial help to keep it going.

Carole Fielding’s Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary currently cares for around 90 animals in fields and shelters off Waltham Lane at Long Clawson.

The centre relies on volunteer help and fundraising efforts and its resources have been seriously drained this winter by unusual weather conditions last year which meant grass didn’t grow in the fields and hundreds of pounds had to be found to put down hay for bedding and pay for extra food for the horses and ponies.

The sanctuary received lots of generous offers of help after Carole made an appeal through Facebook, saying ‘please please can you help us survive’, but she says plenty more donations are needed to pay for food and vet’s bills.

She told the Melton Times: “People have been so kind and we really need as much help as we can get now.

“The summer was so dry and nothing has been growing so with no grass we’ve had to supplement it with hay which has cost us around £500.

“I’m 72, I’m an old age pensioner and I would really like to put the charity on a firm footing so I can eventually pass it on to someone else.

“I will keep it going whatever it takes because these animals need us.

“Ponies are still being dumped all over the place - there were a couple left on Pasture Lane the other day - and we have given them a home.

“It is impossible to rehome a lot of the animals we have here because they are on medication or they are old and no-one would take them in.

“We organise quizzes, sales, fundraisers and lots of events and really we never stop.

“Our volunteers work so hard to keep the sanctuary going and people donate money, often pensioners and others who can’t afford to, but we desperately need more donations to help us pay our bills.”

The latest fundraiser for Pablo’s is on Saturday at Asfordby Village Hall, where a second hand tack and table top sale will be held from 11am until 4pm.

You can pledge money to the sanctuary via Paypal by using the email enquiries@pablos-horse-sanctuary.co.uk or you can call Carole on 07745 628684.