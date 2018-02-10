Deserving Melton borough projects receive funding boost from National Lottery grants

Have your say

A variety of deserving projects in the Melton borough received National Lottery funding in 2017.

Last year nine grants totalling £159,734 were allocated to provide a vital boost to arts, sports and heritage projects alongside community groups.

Bottesford Community Library Association was given a Big Lottery Fund grant for £10,000, to install new windows to make heating the building more efficient.

Saint Francis Catholic Primary School was awarded a Heritage Lottery Fund grant for £84,900, to help with their ‘Memories of Saint Francis Catholic Primary School - 60 years in Melton Mowbray’ project which aims to record and share the rich heritage of the school.

Hose Primary School was given a Big Lottery Fund grant for £9,855, to upgrade their rural outdoor play area so children can enjoy active play.

The Melton Learning Hub was awarded a Big Lottery Fund grant for £9,400, to set-up a pilot plumbing course.

Friends of Scalford School were given a Big Lottery Fund grant for £9,468, to run health and fitness clubs.

Ab Kettleby Parish Council was awarded a Big Lottery Fund grant for £9,775, to develop a neighbourhood plan.

St Michael and All Angels Hose Parochial Church was given a Big Lottery Fund grant for £9,900, to organise multi-sports activity sessions.

The Hoby and District Local History Society was awarded a Heritage Lottery Fund grant for £6,800, to assist with the research of events during the last few year of the First World War.

Knossington and Somerby Pre-School was given a Big Lottery Fund grant for £9,636, to create an outdoor activity area for rurally isolated children who have additional educational needs.

From today, these examples, or any organisation that has ever received National Lottery funding, has the possibility of gaining nationwide acclaim by entering The National Lottery Awards 2018 - the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

National Lottery Awards winners’ will receive a £5,000 cash prize at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

Projects can be nominated for a National Lottery Award in seven categories; Arts, Education, Environment, Health, Heritage, Sport and Voluntary/Charity to reflect the breadth of funding that the National Lottery invests in.

