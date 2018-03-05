Dedicated Brooksby Melton College cleaner retires age 86

A dedicated cleaner who helped keep the corridors and classrooms of Brooksby Melton College (BMC) spick and span for 20 years has called time on her career at the age of 86.

Vera Morrison, who has been working since she was 15-years-old, has been getting up at 5.30am every morning since April 1998 to attend work at the college’s Melton campus.

Mrs Morrison also spent some time living in one of the farmhouses at the college’s Brooksby campus in the 1960s.

Vera moved into the college at BMC’s Hall Farm in 1963 with her husband, who was a stockman on the farm, and her daughter Anita was born in the house.

The 86-year-old said: “I have really enjoyed my time working at Brooksby Melton College. Over the years, I have worked in all of the areas across the Melton campus and everyone at the college has been really nice and supportive.

“I have got plenty of things to keep me busy now that I have retired, including meeting friends for coffee in town.”

Mark Bendle, BMC’s acting principal, paid tribute to Vera’s long-standing service. He said: “Vera’s ongoing commitment to the college over a number of years has been an example to both young and old.

“On behalf of all BMC staff members, managers and governors I would like to thank her and wish her well in her well-earned retirement.”