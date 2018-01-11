Decision due on plans to convert Vale of Belvoir pub into houses

Councillors will be recommended to approve plans to convert a former Vale of Belvoir pub into two homes when they meet this evening (Thursday).

Mike Timpson has applied to Melton Council to carry out the development at the John Dory in Barkestone-le-Vale.

It will be considered by the planning committee with officers advising that it is no longer viable as a public house.

A report to go before councillors says there has been little interest in the property, which was first used as a pub in 1846 and latterly as a restaurant,

in the seven months it has been on the market.

“It is considered that should planning permission be refused for the change of use for the property, it is possible that the building would stand vacant

and fall into disrepair,” the report states.

The council has received 103 objections to the plans and one representation supporting it.

The Vale of Belvoir branch of CAMRA objected on the grounds that the village needs the pub as a community hub and that the building should be preserved and not turned into a dwelling.

Barkestone Hub Group made a formal objection and said it thought the former pub was being marketed at a price above its value.

If approved, the property, in Rutland Square, will be converted into one two-storey house and another single storey home.