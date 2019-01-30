Deadline looming for Melton residents to nominate in this year’s Leicestershire Lord-Lieutenant’s Young People’s Awards

There’s still time to nominate in this year’s Leicestershire Lord-Lieutenant’s Young People’s Awards.

People in Melton are being urged to show their continued support and appreciation for the remarkable young people of Leicestershire by submitting their nominations by February 15.

Each year, the lord-lieutenant celebrates the achievements of young people across the county.

The award scheme is open to all 13 to 19-year-olds. Individuals can be nominated by other young people, their school, parent or carer, as well as any other agency or person.

People should submit their nominations online as soon as possible for the Young Braveheart of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Young Most Improved Sports Person of the Year and Young Artist of the Year.

Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Michael Kapur OBE, said: “In my short time as lord-lieutenant I have had the privilege of meeting so many fantastic young people in Leicester and Leicestershire whose bravery, creativity, strength of spirit and selflessness can inspire us all. I am really looking forward to hearing about the remarkable efforts of our amazing young people and their outstanding endeavours this year.

“As always the success of these awards relies on the nominations we receive from the people of Leicestershire who are prepared to make that special effort, so I would like to say thank you to everyone for taking the time to consider these awards.”

To find out more about the awards or to nominate a young person visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/llawards