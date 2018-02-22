Deadline extended on Melton Trumpton cash appeal

Have your say

The deadline for applications to be sent to Melton fire crew suggesting which beneficiaries should receive some of last year’s Trumpton tour cash has been extended by a few days.

Completed forms were supposed to have been hand delivered or posted to Melton Fire Station tomorrow (Feb 23), but Melton borough based charities, clubs, organisations and individuals now have until Wednesday, February 28.

Melton firefighter and Trumpton treasurer, Scott Smith, said: “We’ve decided to extend the deadline to Wednesday so there’s still plenty of time for people.

“Application forms can be requested by emailing trumptonmelton@outlook.com or can be picked up from the station (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm).

“Forms must be signed and addressed to Trumpton Charity Committee, Melton Fire Station, Nottingham Road, Melton, Leicestershire, LE13 0NP. They must be returned by no later than 5pm on Wednesday.”

Successful applicants will be notified and must be able to attend a presentation evening to be announced.

The 2017 Trumpton Christmas tour around Melton collected £9,285.61 to be shared.