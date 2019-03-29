Deadline approaching to stand as a councillor in Melton borough and parish elections

Prospective councillors have until Wednesday to put themselves forward to stand at the local elections next month.

There will be 15 Melton seats contested for the borough council, two in each of Asfordby, Bottesford and Long Clawson and Stathern and one in Croxton Kerrial, Frisby, Gaddesby, Old Dalby, Somerby, Waltham and Wymondham.

Nominations are also being taken from those who want to stand as parish councillors.

Nomination papers, which can be obtained from the council offices, must be delivered to the Returning Officer, Parkside, Station Approach, Burton Street, Melton Mowbray. no later than 4pm on April 3.

A poll will take place on Thursday May 2 for any individual seats which are contested.

Go online at www.melton.gov.uk/info/200173/current_elections for more information on the upcoming local elections and how to stand.