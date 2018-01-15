‘Dancing Grannies’ catch the eye at Melton Specsavers shop relaunch event

Have your say

Unsuspecting shoppers fell about laughing last week as three elderly women were seen bustin’ a groove on Sherrard Street, Melton.

The ‘Dancing Grannies,’ a trio of eye-wateringly funny performers, positioned themselves outside Specsavers to mark the completion of an expensive store refit.

Specsavers co-founder Dame Mary Perkins cuts the ribbon with Melton Specsavers director Marshall Bradley and staff PHOTO: Tim Williams

The troupe were a viral senstation within minutes on the ‘Neighbourhood Watch Melton Mowbray’ Facebook page, getting more than 20,000 video views.

They performed to Bhangra music, before grooving to Psy’s Gangnam Style - complete with perfectly in-sync dance moves.

“Our store relaunch went really well, said Marshall Bradley, Melton Specsavers store director.

“People were stopping to take videos over the road and cars driving past were beeping their horns.

Dispensing optician manager Rajiv Pancholi with a customer in one of the new diagnostic suites PHOTO: Tim Williams

“We also had co-founder of Specsavers Dame Mary Perkins come and cut the ribbon for the opening.”

Customers are set to benefit from the radical improvements to the store. The renovation started in October, took around six weeks to do and cost £150,000.

The store now has an extra testing room, an extra dispensing room and a fully kitted out hear care room to help with the increase in customer demand and reduce waiting times for appointments. There is also a new pre-testing area called the diagnostic suite.

Another addition to the store is digital precision eyecare, which helps ensure people find the most suitable frames and lenses for their prescription, lifestyle and vision needs.

Customers check out the new facilities in store PHOTO: Tim Williams

To book an appointment, for more information or to see the shop refit visit Specsavers at 22-24 Sherrard Street, Melton, or call the store on (01664) 503555.